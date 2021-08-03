Linda Tison Sinnott of Fort Valley passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on August 1, 2021 at the age of 63. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Sunnyside Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service Saturday at Rainey Family Funeral Services from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m. Linda was the daughter of the late Albert Leon Tison, Sr. and Wynelle Williams Tison. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Leon Jr. She is survived by her husband, Dave Sinnott; two children, Tyler Wright and Jessica Franks; neice, Christy Tison Pickron and her husband, Marty; nephew, Al Tison; great-niece, Jessie Tison; great-great-niece, Corynne McCarty; sister-in-law, Margie Tison McKee; a special first cousin, Donna Bostwick; and six step-children, Trisha Ward, Stephanie Hurley, David R. Sinnott, III, Nathan Sinnott, Christopher Sinnott and Joseph Sinnott. She is also survived by her beloved fur baby, Tyson and a very special friend, Kindle Busbee. To all who knew Linda, we will cherish the memories and the kindness that she showed everyone. She will be greatly missed by friends and family alike, and always with “I Love You More!” Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online guest register is available at www.raineyfuneral.com