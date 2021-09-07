Gov. Kemp appoints board to investigate Cordele City Commissioner

Staff Reports

Govenor Brian Kemp has appointed a commission to decide whether or not Cordele City Commissioner Royce Reeves should be suspended of his duties.

The commission will look into Reeves indictments on obstruction of an officer, violation of oath by a public officer, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges.

The appointed commission has 14 days to make a recommendation on Reeves suspension.

The appointed commission is made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Barnesville City Councilmember Christopher Hightower abd McDonough City CouncilmemberBenjamin Pruett.