Carrie Blanton Alvarado of Kathleen passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021. Graveside Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021at Eastview Cemetery in Shellman, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Tuesday Evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Rainey Family Funeral Services. Carrie was born in Donelson, Tennessee to Larry Blanton and Lois Dodson Blanton.

Carrie loved dogs; her dogs, rescuing dogs, and the Georgia Bulldogs! More importantly, she loved her kids, her grandkids, and all of her family. Getting to spend time with them made her the happiest. She was a member of Free Point Church. She is survived by her husband, Erasto ‘Rusty’ Alvarado of Kathleen; parents, Larry and Lois Blanton of Vienna; daughters, Megan Bowen (Jonathan) of Cordele, Sierra DeVane (Remington Fultz) of Cordele, and Emily Alvarado of Soperton; brother, Andrew Blanton (Desiree) of Cordele; grandchildren, Garrett Addison, Wesson Fultz, and Delaney Bowen; and niece and nephew, Abbie Blanton and Eli Blanton. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com

